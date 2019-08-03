Canada Goose forced to change advertising claims after PETA complaint

It looks like PETA is coming for Canada Goose and their ill-treatment of animals again. While this isn't the first time, they're actually having some success this time around.

PETA filed a complaint about the company's marketing claim that its standards "ensure" its suppliers don't abuse animals.

According to a press release, since the complaint, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has alerted PETA that an investigation into Canada Goose's advertising practices has led them to stop making such a claim.

PETA was also alerted that the company has removed its "down traceability" video featuring a former supplier from its website.

BREAKING: PETA US complaint prompts Canada Goose to change false, misleading marketing: https://t.co/DN9tTNKq5b — PETA UK (@PETAUK) August 1, 2019

The former supplier's workers were caught in a PETA video herding geese into piles (in which some suffocated), stepping on panicked birds, carrying their bodies by their necks, and cramming them into densely-packed cages.

"Canada Goose has no right to claim transparency while concealing from customers that its standards are so lax that they would allow coyotes with lacerations and broken bones to languish in traps for days before trappers shoot them to death," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in the press release.

PETA's motto is "Animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment or abuse in any other way."

Pledge Not to Wear Canada Goose Jackets! https://t.co/Ze9ORtzrMO via @PETA — kate (@katiejar) July 31, 2019

They've taken on the controversial coat company many times before, trying desperately to get them to abandon their unethical practices.

Although the wording on Canada Goose's website may have changed, PETA members are hardly satisfied, as many animals may continue to suffer.

"PETA urges shoppers to look behind Canada Goose's humane-washing and see the suffering in the stitches of its coats," Reiman said.