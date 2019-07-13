The oldest garden centre in the Toronto area is closing after 71 years

A Brampton garden store has provided gardeners from all over the GTA with beautiful plants for decades. Now after 71 years, they're closing their doors.

Humber Nurseries is officially set to close at the end of October.

Sad to hear that #HumberNurseries is closing in October, end of the gardening season. Visited today, and the green houses were pretty bare. My guess is that by the end of the August sales, the place will be empty. 😢 — Sebastian Stoker (@SebastianStoker) July 2, 2019

"The Peters family has sold the land that the garden centre is located on and will be refocusing their energy on a new wholesale business," a statement on their website reads.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank all of you for your support over the last 7 decades and wish you all the best in the future."

OMFG!

Another nursery, @humbernurseries is closing down.



Many of my faves are shutting down. 😞 — Guy_Next_Door ™️ (@GuyNextDoor_GND) July 6, 2019

Although the 25,000-square-foot garden centre located at 8386 Hwy. 50 in Brampton will no longer be in operation, they'll have a new wholesale retail location close by in Caledon.

In order to prepare for the closing, everything in the store is on sale, with discounts ranging from 20 to 50 per cent off.

Last trip to Humber Nurseries... where are we going to find such variety. They even had my tomatillo... and French Tarragon... I’m so excited!

And our neighbour’s jungle cat Pez likes to hang out.#torontogardening #victoriadaylongweekend pic.twitter.com/fpI1UwOe4c — Thomas Faires (@thomasfaires) May 17, 2019

Looks like Torontonians will have to look elsewhere for their plant needs so it's a good thing there's plenty of other dependable ones within city limits.