Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
humber nurseries

The oldest garden centre in the Toronto area is closing after 71 years

Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Brampton garden store has provided gardeners from all over the GTA with beautiful plants for decades. Now after 71 years, they're closing their doors. 

Humber Nurseries is officially set to close at the end of October.

"The Peters family has sold the land that the garden centre is located on and will be refocusing their energy on a new wholesale business," a statement on their website reads.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank all of you for your support over the last 7 decades and wish you all the best in the future."

Although the 25,000-square-foot garden centre located at 8386 Hwy. 50 in Brampton will no longer be in operation, they'll have a new wholesale retail location close by in Caledon. 

In order to prepare for the closing, everything in the store is on sale, with discounts ranging from 20 to 50 per cent off. 

Looks like Torontonians will have to look elsewhere for their plant needs so it's a good thing there's plenty of other dependable ones within city limits.

Lead photo by

Humber Nurseries

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

The oldest garden centre in the Toronto area is closing after 71 years

Drake is opening an OVO store at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Popular Korean beauty brand Innisfree opening its first Toronto location

Two guys in Toronto made hilarious knock-off New Balance Kawhi Leonard shirts

Toronto fashion startup is making accessories out of leaves

The Chinese version of Miniso just opened their first Toronto location

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this July

Popular Toronto barber shop now does hair colouring