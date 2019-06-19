Fashion & Style
bts uniqlo

Uniqlo is dropping a collab with K-pop stars BTS in Toronto

If you're a die-hard BTS fan, you better hit up a Uniqlo store in Toronto this Friday, and fast. 

The massive clothing retailer has announced it will be launching a collab with BT21, the cartoon character line from K-pop megastars BTS and Line Friends. 

Yes, that means Toronto Armys will soon be able to get their hands on 12 different shortsleeve tees covered in Chimmys, Tatas, Cookys, and the like. 

The clothes will hit online and physical stores worldwide this Friday, so you should absolutely prepare the Uniqlos at Eaton Centre and Yorkdale to be swarmed. 

It's unclear as to what time exactly the line will drop, but it's safe to say lineups will lineups are guaranteed to be insane.

Considering the last BT21 pop-up didn't go as smoothly as planned, the Armys will have lost opportunities to make up for last opportunities. 

According to the Uniqlo website, shirts are selling for $14.90 USD a pop, so they're guaranteed to fly off the shelves. Do what you must. 

