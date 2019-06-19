Uniqlo is dropping a collab with K-pop stars BTS in Toronto

If you're a die-hard BTS fan, you better hit up a Uniqlo store in Toronto this Friday, and fast.

The massive clothing retailer has announced it will be launching a collab with BT21, the cartoon character line from K-pop megastars BTS and Line Friends.

when bt21 x uniqlo drops pic.twitter.com/pFTlW9plHI — kiko 🍒 (@kosmopink) June 15, 2019

Yes, that means Toronto Armys will soon be able to get their hands on 12 different shortsleeve tees covered in Chimmys, Tatas, Cookys, and the like.

Shirts are priced at $14.90 each and should be available at all Uniqlo locations, like Toronto Eaton Centre and Yorkdale.



However, at smaller-scale shops, not ALL designs may be available. So check in with your closest store by calling or searching for availability on website. pic.twitter.com/Vf8kgeIr3e — BTS Toronto (@Toronto_BTS) June 18, 2019

The clothes will hit online and physical stores worldwide this Friday, so you should absolutely prepare the Uniqlos at Eaton Centre and Yorkdale to be swarmed.

It's unclear as to what time exactly the line will drop, but it's safe to say lineups will lineups are guaranteed to be insane.

okay but what time does the uniqlo bt21 collab actually get released???? it’s gonna sell out quick so i gotta be on it — lani loves bts sm (@moonchildpjms) June 18, 2019

Considering the last BT21 pop-up didn't go as smoothly as planned, the Armys will have lost opportunities to make up for last opportunities.

According to the Uniqlo website, shirts are selling for $14.90 USD a pop, so they're guaranteed to fly off the shelves. Do what you must.