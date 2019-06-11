Hundreds of people got a free turban in Toronto this past weekend

Yonge-Dundas Square looked super colourful this weekend, thanks to the hundreds of turbans that were handed out, Oprah-style.

The festival Turban Up! from Experience Sikhi took over the square this weekend with food, dance, and traditional headwear to celebate Sikh culture and traditions.

People gave out vibrant cloth to Torontonians of all backgrounds and wrapped the fabric around people's heads.

People were definitely feeling themselves with their colourful new head gear, and presumably a better understanding of Sikh culture.

Some Toronto Police Officers also got some new looks.

"The event aims to bring the country’s multicultural values to life, takes the mystery out of the turban in a fun and colourful way, and fosters bonds between people of all backgrounds," says Turban Up!

If you missed this year's chance to learn about the art of the dastar, they'll be back at Yonge-Dundas in 2020 for another round.