Health Canada pulls products from Toronto's first Goop store

Goop—actor Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand—officially has a pop-up in Toronto, but it doesn't seem the opening weekend went as planned.

To the delight of the yoga-doing, jade-egg-using citizenry, Goop MRKT has just opened its doors inside Yorkville's Hazelton Hotel with its stock of Paltrow-approved beauty and wellness products.

The only problem is that, when it comes to natural products, Health Canada's is the only approval that really matters, and it appears that Goop's didn't pass the test.

Health Canada told Global News that inspectors dropped by the Toronto pop-up this past Friday and found two different sunscreen products that didn't have the proper licensing.

Apparently, the all-natural sunscreen from the American brand Beautycounter didn't have the proper packaging or labeling, and were removed from the shelves.

According to Goop, the issue wasn't with the actual product, which has been sold in Canada since 2016, but with the packaging, which was made according to U.S. standards.

It appears to be pretty minor, but given Paltrow's past vaginal egg lawsuit controversy, it's important to stay vigilant, and you know, always read the label.