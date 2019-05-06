Fashion & Style
travis scott jordan

Hundreds line up for Travis Scott Jordan 1 shoes in Toronto

Toronto's ever-popular Jordans store is raffling off some of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1's, and people are going crazy for it. 

A huge line has formed outside the store, located at 306 Yonge Street. Those who lined up hoping to win the raffle for the $175 USD shoes are waiting in droves, signing their names one by one.

The collaboration between Nike/Air Jordan and Travis Scott is part of his Cactus Jack apparel line, which releases May 11. 

The shoes are one of the most discussed sneakers in the niche community, grabbing the attention of sneakerheads everywhere. 

Lead photo by

Ronald Quitoriano

