Hundreds line up for Travis Scott Jordan 1 shoes in Toronto

Toronto's ever-popular Jordans store is raffling off some of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1's, and people are going crazy for it.

A huge line has formed outside the store, located at 306 Yonge Street. Those who lined up hoping to win the raffle for the $175 USD shoes are waiting in droves, signing their names one by one.

There's a massive lineup at the Jordan store in Toronto right now for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 raffle #Toronto #Jordan #TravisScott #AJ1 pic.twitter.com/aujHQnuAhW — blogTO (@blogTO) May 6, 2019

The collaboration between Nike/Air Jordan and Travis Scott is part of his Cactus Jack apparel line, which releases May 11.

The Air Jordan I ‘Travis Scott’ is launching on 5.11 at SNS. More info coming soon... pic.twitter.com/UzTXE2bZCv — Sneakersnstuff (@sneakersnstuff) May 1, 2019

The shoes are one of the most discussed sneakers in the niche community, grabbing the attention of sneakerheads everywhere.