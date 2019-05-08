Muji is opening an outlet store in Toronto

Be still your hearts, fans of inexpensive, high-quality, minimalist Japanese home goods : MUJI is opening an outlet store right in the heart of downtown Toronto.

I'm not joking with you. Starting this Friday, a MUJI Pop-Up Outlet will open "just a few steps away from" the brand's enormous, recently-expanded flagship store at The Atrium on Bay.

The outlet will sell exclusively things that are already steeply discounted from other MUJI other stores.

"Find all our clearance household products in one place," wrote MUJI Canada on Instagram Wednesday morning. "For a limited time, get a voucher for a free pen with any $30 or more purchase at the Pop-Up Outlet!"

Yeah, a pop-up — but don't let that term fool you: The new MUJI clearance store will be open until December of 2019.

It's not a bad time to update all of the broken IKEA stuff in your house, or buy an aroma infuser, or whatever else it is that makes us feel like grownups.