bts cosmetics toronto

You'll soon be able to buy makeup by K-pop group BTS in Toronto

Toronto ARMY members: prepare to get your faces 'beat' by BTS. 

The world-famous Korean boy band has a line of super cute makeup with Korean brand VT Cosmetics, and Toronto fans will soon be able to beautify their faces with it. The BT21 x VT line of blushes, lipsticks, and eye shadows is coming to the city. 

All three locations of the Japanese convenience store Sukoshi Mart—in Kensington Market, Scarborough Town Centre, and a pop-up in Square One—will start carrying the brand's full line. 

Made in partnership with Korean beauty company VT Cosmetics and BT21 (the BTS-designed cartoon brand made in collaboration with Line Friends), the BT21 x VT collection offers items like foundation 'fixing cushions'

Their lip lacquers are also really popular, as are their Fit Stick highlighter, primer, and contouring tubes. 

They even have a makeup remover cleanser covered in BT21 characters like Koya and Chimmy. 

It doesn't look like the VT x BTS skincare line, which includes stuff like a toothbrush kit and collagen compact, will be for sale, but only time will tell.

The exact date for the drop hasn't been announced yet, but if it's anything like the other BTS events that have hit Toronto, you can expect lineups out the door. 

