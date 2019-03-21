Toronto's most famous antique store is closing

Thousands of items are going up for auction this weekend as one of Toronto's most well-known stores for antiques and movie props closes its doors forever.

After more than half a century, Addison's Inc. is closing its warehouse on Wabash Avenue, marking the end of the late Jim Addison's legacy.

"It's going to be hard to let go of Addison's as we know it, but [there's] hope that his collection will live on through his loyal customers and new buyers," said Addison's daughter Teresa.

Addison first opened his emporium of treasures back in the 1960s, when his shop began as a warehouse on Gerrard Street East for plumbing and salvaged goods.

Since then, Addison's Inc. has been the foremost destination for art deco pieces, beautiful old radiators, period pieces dating back to the 1800s, and one-of-a-kind movie props.

The antique store has contributed pieces to many highly stylized movie and television sets, including the Shape of Water, 12 Monkeys, the Handmaid's Tale, and IT (the creepy green sink came courtesy of Addison's).

This weekend, all the items lining the Wabash warehouse will go up for auction organized by Don Reinhard from Storage Wars Canada and Jeff Shwarz from The Liquidator.

"This is no garage sale," said Shwarz. "These are pieces of history and need to be respected as such....We're hoping the beloved collectibles will find good homes where they will be treasured and maintained in the same fashion Jim Addison and his family did."

There will be a preview of the items on Friday, with the onsite and online auction taking place from Saturday to Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.