Toronto just got a free pick-up service for second hand clothes

Consignment stores are a great way to de-clutter your closet, but the act of physically bringing bags of your old clothes into one can be a drag.

Enter Effortless, a new company that will pick up clothes directly from your home for free, and sell them for you too.

Accepting gently used clothes jackets, pants, shoes, hats, and scarves, you can arrange a pick-up with Effortless anytime after 6 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, and anytime on weekends.

You have to be giving away at least 5 pieces of clothing (keep in mind they don't accept jewellery, underwear, leggings or socks) and your items should be in "perfect condition."

Sort of like Kind Exchange (R.I.P.), Effortless resells your clothes and gives you a cut of the profit—50 per cent to be exact.

Once they've sold your stuff on their online second-hand shop, they'll transfer half of the sales to you through Paypal. If they aren't able to re-sell your clothes within two months, you can either take your stuff back, or it'll be donated to a charity.

They accept mostly brand-name stuff for their site (they have a list here) like Joe Fresh, Free People, Zara, and Top Shop, but given they only accept near-new stuff, their prices are fair, even for pre-loved stuff.