Yorkdale Mall ranked most profitable shopping centre in Canada

In what comes a surprise to basically nobody, Yorkdale has been ranked the most profitable mall in Canada.

Pulling in about $1,905 in sales per square foot, the Toronto mall took the top spot over Vancouver's CP Pacific Centre (about $1,690) and Oakridge Shopping Centre (about $1,594).

The list was compiled by the Retail Council of Canada, and has been topped by Yorkdale three years in a row.

Other locations in Toronto included the Eaton Centre (4th place), Sherway Gardens (12th place), Fairview (13th place), Scarborough Town Centre (17th place), and Bayview Village (24th place).

