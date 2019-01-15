Yorkdale Mall ranked most profitable shopping centre in Canada

In what comes a surprise to basically nobody, Yorkdale has been ranked the most profitable mall in Canada.
Pulling in about $1,905 in sales per square foot, the Toronto mall took the top spot over Vancouver's CP Pacific Centre (about $1,690) and Oakridge Shopping Centre (about $1,594).
The list was compiled by the Retail Council of Canada, and has been topped by Yorkdale three years in a row.
Other locations in Toronto included the Eaton Centre (4th place), Sherway Gardens (12th place), Fairview (13th place), Scarborough Town Centre (17th place), and Bayview Village (24th place).
Check out the full list:
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Toronto ON ($1,905.00)
- CF Pacific Centre, Vancouver BC ($1,690.00)
- Oakridge Centre, Vancouver BC ($1,594.00)
- CF Toronto Eaton, Centre Toronto ON ($1,556.00)
- Southgate Centre, Edmonton AB ($1,128.00)
- Square One, Mississauga ON ($1,086.78)
- CF Chinook Centre, Calgary AB ($1,081.00)
- CF Richmond Centre, Richmond BC ($1,060.00)
- Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby BC ($1,040.00)
- CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa ON ($1,017.00)
- Conestoga Mall, Waterloo ON ($1,016.00)
- CF Sherway Gardens, Toronto ON ($1,002.00)
- CF Fairview Mall, Toronto ON ($986.00)
- CF Masonville, London ON ($946.00)
- Mapleview Centre, Burlington ON ($901.00)
- CF Market Mall, Calgary AB ($899.00)
- Scarborough Town Centre, Toronto ON ($890.93)
- Guildford Town Centre, Surrey BC ($883.00)
- Park Royal West, Vancouver BC ($914.00)
- CF Polo Park, Winnipeg MB ($862.00)
- CF Carrefour Laval, Laval QC ($858.00)
- CF Markville, Richmond Hill ON ($855.00)
- Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam BC ($854.00)
- Bayview Village, Toronto ON ($830.00)
- Place Ste-Foy, Quebec City QC ($825.00)
- Vaughan Mills, Vaughan ON ($824.00)
- Halifax Shopping Centre, Halifax NS ($811.00)
- Upper Canada Mall, Newmarket ON ($788.19)
- CF Fairview Pointe Claire, Pointe Claire QC ($768.00)
- West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton AB ($767.00)