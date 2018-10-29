The top 5 new women’s clothing stores in Toronto

New women's clothing stores in Toronto offer the latest fashion finds, from everyday basics to luxurious staples. If you're looking to spruce up your wardrobe, these stores will have you on top of all this season's looks.

Here are my picks for the top new women's clothing stores in Toronto.

It might sound like an ice cream store but this Vancouver-based brand is really serving up all the latest in seasonal trends. Selling everything from women's clothing to accessories, bags and shoes, this store on Ossington actually restocks every Thursday to keep things fresh.

Fusing your caffeine and fashion fixes together, this store in Leslieville provides a curated selection of vintage clothes while also pouring up shots of espresso. Find everything from one-of-a-kind jumpsuits to retro unisex looks and old school denim.

The brand that started off as a menswear store now has a location dedicated to women's clothing. This Canadian brand has grown a huge following online, but now Torontonians can shop their jeans and parkas on Queen Street and the Eaton Centre.

What began as an online shop and a few pop-ups here and there has finally resulted in a physical store by Summerhill Station for this high-end shop. You can find the latest from luxurious up-and-coming brands from Scandinavia, Europe, New York and L.A.

For streetwear styles straight out of your fave Instagram cool kid's closet, check out this store in the heart of Chinatown. From bedazzled hoops to scrunchy mini dresses and all the crop top looks, you're guaranteed to find the right pieces to express your individuality.