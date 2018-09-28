The top 5 new barber shops in Toronto

New barber shops in Toronto are the latest places to hang out and get fresh while you're at it. Whether you're looking for a dependable, no-frills line up or some straight razor work in an LGBTQ-friendly space, this handful of shops has what you're looking for.

Here are my picks for the top new barber shops in Toronto.

Perfect for the condo-dwellers on the waterfront, this rustic Port Credit transplant offers free espressos to-go with a fresh cut, beard sculpting, or some hot towel pampering in the Queen's Quay Terminal.

People are flocking to this new Camden St. spot for professional, clean cuts. Head barber Nate Johnson is bringing back the social element to your clean up experience, with an atmosphere so chill you might be compelled to cheat on your current barber if you haven't already.

With an old school macho-macho set up complete with a barber's pole, cushy armchairs and a motorcycle in the window, this barbershop at Queen and Bathurst does $30 walk-ins, and if you're looking for a quick fix before a night out, they're open until 10 p.m. most days.

From offering free haircuts to LGBTQ youth in a single salon chair to now owning his own barbershop, Tyler Lumb has created a colourful space in Little Italy for the community to hang and get fresh cuts.

Head stylist Claudio Ferreira's past clients run the gamut from athletes to crooners including J. Cole, the Raptors' Bruno Caboclo, Karl Wolf and Dallas Green. Keeping to his roots, his shop is officially open on Rogers Road, with some Kroken chairs from Honest Ed's and set of The Time Traveller's Wife.