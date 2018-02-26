Fashion & Style
One of Toronto's most popular Winners locations just closed

Toronto has lost one of its most convenient places to pick up gifts, kicks, or shorts when the weather shifts without warning mid-day.

So long, King and Spadina Winners. You will be missed.

Nestled between the LCBO and a Petro Canada station on lower Spadina Avenue, it wasn't the most conventional of Winners locations.

The selection was sometimes poor, the floors were atypically dirty, and pools of human urine could often be found outside, right in front of the sliding glass doors.

Who stole Winners?

A post shared by Wax Ebenezer Buildup (@waxebuildup) on

Still, it was a popular haunt among downtown residents and thousands of young professionals who work in the area. Apparently it was quite dog-friendly.

Now it will be but a ghost in the base of a condo development.

"This location is closed," reads the company's store locator website of the Winners at 57 Spadina Ave. "Visit us at our new location at One York St. opening Spring 2018."

The store meant to replace this one will be located about 20 minutes away by foot (17 by public transit) just past the Gardiner Expressway at Harbour and York.

