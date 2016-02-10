Yorkdale mall was a very different place in the 1990s. Sure, it was already widely considered Toronto's nicest shopping centre, but it lacked the upscale identity it boasts today.

Not only was the place smaller, but it just seemed more down to earth. Back then you could buy groceries instead of $2,000 sweaters, and a burger at Diana Sweets cost $5.95. Oh, the memories.

Here are 10 signs you shopped at Yorkdale mall in the 1990s.

1. You remember the Dominion grocery store where the Holt Renfrew is now. Every mall had to have a supermarket back then.

2. It was actually possible to get a parking spot near to an entrance on weekends.

3. You remember having lunch buffet at the palatial upstairs restaurant at Eaton's.

4. The basement-level PJs Pets was a pseudo zoo where you inadvertently terrorized the animals.

5. When arriving by TTC, you were greeted by Michael Hayden's multi-coloured Arc en ciel light installation.

6. You ate at Obies restaurant, where they made a decent club sandwich even if the decor was stale.

7. You could smoke in the mall. Well, at least until the mid '90s.

8. Diana Sweets was a thing. You loved the cube-like home fries.

9. You remember being nearly blown over by wind while walking from your car to the entrance of Simpson's department store on the west side of the mall.

10. You could leisurely walk the entire mall in about 10 minutes.