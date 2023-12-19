The top 10 diamond engagement rings in Toronto

Diamond engagement rings in Toronto are not the only way to say "I love you," but they're probably the sparkliest. While Toronto has no shortage of fine jewellery options, this list focuses exclusively on custom designers - so you can get a ring as one-of-a-kind and special as the person receiving it.

Here are the top places to find diamond engagement rings in Toronto.

This veteran Queen West jeweller offers plenty of ready-to-go rings, but will also fulfill custom requests - provided it uses design elements already found in their catalog, including band finishes and stone settings. All of their diamonds are G colour, VS clarity (with a few select exceptions).

In addition to representing 100 jewellery designers, Made You Look employs 20 in-house creators who can work with you on custom requests. They offer a strong focus on sustainability, including the option to use 100% recycled metal or recut an existing stone (say, from your grandma's ring) to fit a new design.

This Cabbagetown shop has become a standard-bearer for ethical jewellery: They exclusively use Canadian diamonds, and were the first jewellery shop in North America to use fair trade-certified gold.

They might be best known for their DIY wedding band workshops, but Sarah Wan, owner of this West Queen West jewellery studio will also craft custom engagement rings to your specifications, from traditional settings to elaborate hand-carvings - they'll even let you repurpose your own metals.

Though this Distillery-based designer is often called upon to weave colourful gemstones into pieces of fine jewellery, he also works with diamonds. Benner's rings feature plenty of intricate details, from delicate hand-engraving to ornate Art Deco settings, and he'll go as traditional or as avant-garde as you'd like.

In addition to offering a number of contemporary settings, Leslieville-based jeweller Lauz does custom work, sourcing conflict-free diamonds and rendering rings in platinum, silver or gold (including a number of gold alloys that vary widely in hue).

OCAD and George Brown-trained jeweller Linda Penwarden uses responsibly sourced platinum, gold, sterling or palladium, and incorporates only Canadian or conflict-free diamonds in her pieces.

This Leslieville jewellery shop specializes in custom jewellery of all types, but really shines (ha, get it?) when it comes to diamond engagement rings. With a selection of vintage and one-of-a-kind pieces ready to go, you can also walk right in and leave with the ring of your dreams.

Here, you can find dozens of one-of-a-kind diamond engagament rings, or opt to combine one of Laurie's signature nature-inspired settings with a loose gemstone to create the bespoke engagement ring of your dreams.

If you're looking for classic styles and guaranteed quality, look no further than Maison Birks. One of the older and more established brands on this list, you can rest assured that your diamond engagement ring will come with the lifelong guest service Birks is known for.