The top 10 plus size clothing stores in Toronto

Stores selling plus size clothing in Toronto aren’t the ones that cater to style terminology like “forgiving” and “camouflaging”. Friendly environments and real fashion is the expectation here, and while there are still improvements to be made in the industry serving plus-sized shoppers, prices and fits are now as diverse as ever.

Here are my picks for the top stores for plus size clothing in Toronto.

There's something for everyone at this cheerful Junction boutique with a collection of dresses and separates in sizes from X-3X. Don't leave without perusing their accessories, including bright tights, costume statement rings, and sharp handbags with extended straps.

This elegant boutique in the Annex is a top destination for classic pieces and Canadian designs in sizes X-3X. Helpful owner Victoria McGroarty has an eye for wearable, versatile pieces like day-to-evening dresses, casual blazers, leggings and cute but practical undergarments.

The selection at this near Avenue Road and Lawrence relies heavily on drapey fabrics and modest shapes – think art-teacher chic – and boasts a welcoming environment. Classic businesswear, athletic gear and a great selection of sweaters sizes 14 to 24 are highlights here, just stay away from the obnoxious style tips on their website.

While pieces at this store in Thornhill err on the side of conventional and business casual, it’s the only local store of its kind catering exclusively to sizes 14-5X. It also has a few vintage knockouts waiting to be discovered, including knockoffs of Marilyn's famous halter and Joan Holloway-worthy curve-hugging sheaths.

Hidden in a suburban strip mall in North York, this store is claustrophobically packed with both upscale and everyday lingerie. But unlike other bra specialists claiming to service plus sizes, only to stop at size 40, this welcome shop sells sizes 28D-58J. Bonus: they offer 15-day trial periods on their products.

This Queen West boutique sells 40s and 50s-inspired pieces – mostly glamorous and cheeky full-skirted dresses – in sizes that go up to 4X. Their selection is limited, but this is the only shop in town catering to lovers of pin-up style that gives substantial shelf space to plus sizes.

Most well-known for her flowing three-piece ‘anti-suit’, this Canadian designer’s Toronto store at Yonge and Eglinton carries sizes six to 22. Clothing here caters to the alternative fashionista who prefers edgey, loose cuts over tight fits.

A store synonymous for plus size fashion, this Montreal-based company has a location at Yonge and Queen where you can shop designer brands like Ashley Graham and Cactus Swimwear. Styles run in sizes X to 4X.

If you’re looking for a store in the Eaton Centre, this store carries casual chic items sizes 10 to 30. They have a good selection of sweaters and jeans for shoppers who need to expand their basics.

Everything plus-size fashionistas need for daily life can be found at this store in Dufferin Mall. Servicing sizes 14 to 34, you can find essentials from jackets to fashionable workwear at modest prices, especially during sales.