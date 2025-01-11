Bar known for its beer selection is permanently closing after 10 years in Toronto

A bar and restaurant in Toronto that was a favourite in the neighbourhood is saying goodbye for good later this month after 10 years in business.

When it comes to Liberty Village, there are few spots in the neighbourhood more widely adored than The Craft Brasserie.

Established in 2015, the brasserie set itself apart from local competitors like Local and Liberty Soho by offering the largest selection of taps in the entire city, weighing in at a whopping 120 different brews.

In addition to drinks, the restaurant served up a consistently solid menu of pub-style classics with a few wild cards, like Udon Carbonara and Cajun Hushpuppies, mixed in, making it a go-to among the scores of sports fans and concert-goers frequently passing through the area, on top of Liberty residents for whom the spot was something of a neighbourhood hub.

It appears to be the end of an era for The Craft and, thus, Liberty Village, though, as the restaurant recently took to their Instagram account to announce that, after 10 years in business, they'd be closing for good this month.

"After almost 10 years in Liberty Village, we've decided it's time to move on," the post, which garnered an immediate outpouring of support and disappointment in the comments, reads.

"We've had some great times and met some wonderful people, but it's our time."

A bit of a bright side among the gloom, however, is that The Craft confirms that something "wonderful" is on the way in its wake, thanks to new owners with "new ideas and new energy," though there's no word just yet on what, exactly, that will be, nor when it'll launch.

Alongside The Craft, another unit in the same building boasting co-working and office spaces is also available for lease, signalling the potential for some exciting new additions to the neighbourhood in the near future.

At the time of publication, The Craft Brasserie has not responded to blogTO's request for comment on their decision to close.

For any disheartened fans of the pub (of which I'm sure there are plenty), you're not out of time to pick up one last pint just yet — The Craft's last day in business is set to be Friday, Jan. 17, so be sure to swing by and say your goodbyes.

The Craft Brasserie is located at 107 Atlantic Avenue.