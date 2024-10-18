You can get free food at Dave's Hot Chicken in Toronto for Drake's birthday

October just got a whole lot tastier. Dave's Hot Chicken is turning up the heat and will be celebrating October's very own Drake for his birthday, with some free food.

For one day only next week, the U.S.-based chicken chain will be dishing out free sliders and here's what to know.

On Oct. 24, Drake's birthday, all Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Toronto will hand out one free slider per person to all who stop by in person.

In order to get the freebie, all you have to do is scan the reward in the Dave's Hot Chicken app. It's as simple as that.

"We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests," said Bill Phelps, Dave's Hot Chicken’s CEO.

"As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it's the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we'll continue to blow peoples' minds."

The celebration will take place at all Dave's Hot Chicken locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's only available when visiting the restaurant, not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services.

Knowing Toronto, expect some lengthy lineups for these free sliders.

For those who may not know, back in 2021, Drake expanded his business portfolio and bought a stake in the Dave's Hot Chicken chain.

Drake did the same giveaway last year and it's already an annual tradition.