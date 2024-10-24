Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 11 hours ago
You can now get all-you-can-eat pizza in Toronto

Ever wonder how much pizza you could realistically take down in one sitting? One Toronto pizza restaurant is giving you the chance to find out — and it'll only cost about as much as a single pie.

Opening the doors of its first-ever Canadian location in North York back in 2022, Korean pizza chain, Pizza Maru, has gained a reputation the world over for their unique pizzas, which include the likes of green tea dough, bulgogi and chicken mayo to name only a few.

Now, the chain is embarking on yet another out-of-the-ordinary endeavour: offering all-you-can-eat pizza out of their Downtown location at 66 Gerrard East.

Running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays every week, diners have a two-hour time limit to gorge on their fill of a selection of Pizza Maru's pies for a set price of $20 at lunch and $25 for dinner.

The lunch menu features a smaller selection of more traditional pizzas, including Cheese, Pepperoni and Veggie, and signature flavours like Bulgogi, as well as a small selection of sides that include topokki and, for some reason, spaghetti.

During lunch, students with a valid student ID can dine at a discounted rate of $16.

At dinner, the additional pizza options of Buldak Chicken and Holy Honey Sweet Potato join the menu, alongside all-you-can-eat fried chicken — truly a meal fit for a king, or just a gaggle of hungry TMU students.

The AYCE offerings at Pizza Maru officially kicked off on Monday, Oct. 21, and General Manager Soyoung Kim tells blogTO that, so far, customers have already been taking advantage of the opportunity to stack up the slices.

In the days since the event kicked off, they said that they've seen more than a few customers order two or more slices of all eight pizzas on the menu, weighing in at a whopping total of 16-or-more slices consumed in one sitting. Think you have the chops to top that?

Soyoung tells blogTO that, while the AYCE offerings will remain limited to their downtown location for now, the chain does plan to keep them in place for the forseeable future, so you can test the limits of your stomach again and again.

