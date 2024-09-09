Toronto is getting its first location of South Korea's most popular fried chicken chain

Fans of Korean fried chicken are in for a treat of epic proportions, as South Korea's most popular chicken chain will soon be opening its very first location in Toronto.

Achieving smashing national success since their start in 2004, South Korean fried chicken phenom, BHC Chicken, embarked on a global expansion project in 2013, opening locations in Thailand, Malaysia, Singpore, Hong Kong and the United States in the decade later.

In spite of the chain's smashing global success, though, BHC — which stands for "Better Happier Choice," had yet to fly the coop and settle in Canada.

That's all about to change, because the first Canadian location for BHC has been confirmed to be arriving in Toronto later this year.

The flagship will be taking on a space at The Well's buzzy Wellington Market food hall, in good company among local favourites like Rosie's Burgers, Gus Tacos and Sweetie Pie.

You'll be able to munch and crunch on versions of Korean fried chicken that range everywhere from totally traditional (fried in sunflower oil and served with sweet and sour sauce) to more out there, like their popular Bburinkle chicken, coated in cheese and vegetable flavour powder and dipped in Bburing sauce, a creamy and tangy signature dip.

Though the chicken is undoubtedly the star of the show, BHC's menu also features a host of Korean favourites like tteokbokki, kimchi stew, spicy fishcake soup and samgyetang.

While no official opening date has been confirmed for BHC's innaugural Toronto location quite yet, The Well promises it's coming soon — and for the sake of the city's fried chicken fanatics, let's hope that's true.

Wellington Market food hall is located at 486 Front Street West.