Bakery that makes some of Toronto's best cookies opening new location

A Toronto bakery that's gone viral for serving some of the best cookies in the city just announced that they'll soon be opening a second location.

Whether you've simply seen their gooey, soft creations flooding your For You Page in recent months or you've actually been lucky enough to sink your teeth into them IRL, you'd be hard pressed to argue that Andrea's Cookies is creating anything short of the best cookies in Toronto.

With a menu that rotates weekly — reminiscent of United States-based chain, Crumbl, though plenty have suggested that Andrea's is better — this High Park bakeshop has been a local sensation ever since they opened during the pandemic, and they're even beginning to get noticed from folks outside of the city, too.

Now boasting nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and 10,000 on TikTok, the bakery is rapidly ascending to the status of a local must-visit for all sweet tooths in the city.

It's not just Andrea's social media that's growing, though; the bakeshop recently announced via a post on Instagram that they'll soon be opening a brand new location in the city.

According to bakery founder, Andrea Mears, the new addition to the Andrea's Cookies fleet should be opening in early October, though the precise date has yet to be determined.

This time around, Andrea's is taking on one of the city's coolest streets, opening their new place at 166 Ossington.

While you wait for the new place to open its doors, you can visit Andrea's Cookies' original location at 1632 Bloor West.