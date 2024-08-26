Toronto restaurant shuts down after landlord breaks lease to start own business

A popular Toronto brunch spot recently took to Instagram to announce they'd be shutting their doors after their landlord pulled the plug on their lease eight years early.

For the past 17 years, Boom Breakfast & Co has been a fixture on St. Clair West, adding a much-welcomed weekend hangout to the stretch of the avenue between Westmount and Oakwood.

The St. Clair restaurant was the second for the chain, which was founded in 2003 by Tony Cappellano and wife Muffy Santos with their still-running College flagship.

In the years following, Tony and Muffy also opened locations on Dundas West and in Vaughan, expanding their fleet gradually, but always to ample enthusiasm from their regulars.

According to a recent Instagram post by the chain, though, Boom's ranks have officially fallen by one, as Boom confirms the permanent closure of their St. Clair location at the hands of a particularly entrepreneurial landlord.

"As you already know, unfortunately, our landlord has decided to take a different direction than us," reads the caption of the post, which claims the restaurant's landlord opted to pull out of the lease eight years early in favour of starting his own business in the space.

In spite of the sudden closure, though, the post also confirms that the Boom team is hard at work searching for a new location to call home in the St. Clair West area.

The caption of the post assures that the closure is not a permanent one, but more so "just a pause before the next chapter."

In the meantime, though, Boom Breakfast & Co's two other Toronto locations remain open seven days a week, at 808 College and 2840 Dundas West.