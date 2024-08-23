Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted a day ago
Report Inaccuracy
starbucks toronto

Starbucks shuts down Toronto cafe and neighbourhood is surprised and confused

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted a day ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Starbucks location in downtown Toronto abruptly shut its doors last week to the surprise of local residents, who only found out about the closure after heading to the café to pick up some coffee.

The store in question, located at 10 Lower Spadina Avenue just off Queens Quay West, posted a sign to its storefront that notified customers of its closure on Aug. 17. 

"We're grateful you've allowed us to be part of your daily routine — and hope you'll visit us at one of our neighbouring stores," the sign read, asking customers to visit the chain's nearby locations at Spadina and Fort York and Housey Street. 

"Was so saddened to discover this yesterday! I'm guessing this also means gear up for longer waits at the Fort York one," a local resident who posted the sign on a community Facebook page wrote. 

starbucks toronto

The Starbucks officially closed its doors on Aug. 17. Photo via Facebook.

Reactions to the closure were mixed, with some mourning the loss of the coffee shop while others noted that there are tons of other options in the area. 

"Will miss this one, sad for the people who had jobs there. Thankfully we still have Fort York location," another person wrote. 

"Lately, Starbucks has been notoriously closing stores overnight," one resident noted. 

Others claimed that the Starbucks location was having lease issues with its landlord, although the coffee chain has not verified these speculations. 

When asked about its recent closure, a Starbucks spokesperson told blogTO that the company "continually" evaluates its portfolio to "ensure it meets the needs of our partners (employees), customers and the communities" it serves. 

"There are several factors and actions we consider when evaluating our store portfolio," the spokesperson explained.

"This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed, and in some instances, we re-evaluate where our stores are located." 

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bar known for its wines has permanently closed

Toronto has mixed reaction to 'overpriced' and 'weird' food at the 2024 CNE

Toronto restaurant that's been around for almost 20 years has permanently closed

Starbucks shuts down Toronto cafe and neighbourhood is surprised and confused

Long list of Toronto businesses owed money in multi-million Pusateri's bankruptcy

Scooped by Demetres is giving away free ice cream at the Toronto Eaton Centre today

Italian restaurant in Toronto known for its pasta and pizza has permanently closed

New 'value-based' grocery store chain from Loblaws is coming to Ontario