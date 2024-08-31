3-day Mexican food and culture festival coming to Toronto

There's a huge Mexican food and cultural festival happening in Toronto next month, featuring some of the city's best Mexican food vendors.

Taking over Toronto in honour of Mexican Independance Day, Toronto's Mexican Day festival celebrates every vibrant facet of Mexican culture, from sizzling cuisine to invigorating music and dancing.

Taking place over three days, the festival climaxes on Saturday, Sept 14 with a massive, all-day-long celebration at Nathan Phillips Square, marking 203 years of Mexican independence, and the 30th year of Mexican Day being celebrated in Toronto.

At the festival, you'll be able to find Mexican food favourites from some of the city's tastiest vendors, like streetfood from Fruta Libre, sweet treats from Choco Churros and tacos from Clandestina.

Totally free to attend, the festival will also feature performances from Mariachi bands, other musicians and traditional dancers, alongside artisinal vendors, arts and crafts and exciting giveaways.

On the Friday and Sunday of the festival, the good times will be taking place at Corso Italia's El Sazon Mexicano, with live music, dancing and droolworthy Mexican cuisine.

The Mexican Day celebrations in Toronto kick off at El Sazon Mexicano at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept 13, run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 14 at Nathan Phillips Square and recommence at El Sazon Mexicano on Sunday, Sept 15 from 1 p.m. on.

More details about Toronto's Mexican Day celebrations this year can be found on their website or social media accounts.