Toronto restaurant that's been around for almost 20 years has permanently closed

A fine Italian restaurant that has served as a staple of Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood for close to 20 years has just had its last and final day in service after announcing its immediate closure this week.

Baldini, a cozy favourite at Queen St. E and and Carlaw, has long been a local go-to for fine Northern and Southern Italian food, with homemade bruschetta, pasta, pizza and risotto serving as just a few of the dishes on its classic lunch and dinner menus.

Owner and head chef Sal shared on Instagram Wednesday that the spot would be shutting down permanently by end of day, thanking patrons for their years of support.

"It's been an honor to serve the Leslieville community and be part of so many cherished moments," reads the heartfelt post.

"From our family to yours, thank you for the memories, the laughter, and the countless meals shared. Though this chapter is closing, the warmth and joy you brought to our hearts will always remain."

Diners commented that it marks "the end of an era" and that the area will "never be the same" — but though many may be mourning the loss, they won't have to wait long to get their fix of good Italian at the corner.

After some renovations, a new spot called La Roma Piccola will be opening up at the same 1012 Queen St. E. address, a team member told blogTO over the phone Friday.

It and its new menu inspired by similar Italian fare should be open within two weeks.