New smaller No Frills to replace recently closed grocery store in Toronto

A new No Frills location is apparently opening up in the space that used to house a different Toronto grocery store.

Just weeks after Ontario grocery chain, Organic Garage, closed the doors of its Liberty Village location, reports are emerging that it'll soon be replaced by a No Frills.

According to a recent post in a community Facebook group, workers were seen outside of the Hanna Avenue storefront, transitioning it from its past life as Organic Garage.

"I asked them if they know what's coming," the original poster writes, "and we're getting a No Frills!"

While some members of the community were immediately excited that their go-to budget-friendly grocery store was being replaced by something comparable, others were quick to point out the strangeness of its location.

Another local grocery store, Marcello's Independent City Market at King and Shaw, also recently transformed into a No Frills, having opened its doors under the new name on May 30.

If the rumours of the new No Frills on Hanna are true, that'll mean that Liberty Village has two No Frills locations less than a kilometre apart from each other.

At the time of publication, Loblaw has yet to confirm or deny the rumours of a new No Frills at 42 Hanna, but the original poster claims it'll be opening in July.