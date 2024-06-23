New craft beer festival coming to Toronto highlights eco-friendly brews

There's one thing we can't deny, Toronto loves craft beer. Luckily for locals, Evergreen Brick Works is celebrating that love with an all-new craft beer festival that celebrates the sustainability of its invited pourers.

What better way to spend a Sunday than strolling around the beautiful landscape of Evergreen Brick Works with your family, a cold craft beer in hand, music playing, and learning how these brewers are making a difference in the industry?

New to Evergreen Brick Works' summer itinerary, their 2024 craft beer festival is for brew enthusiasts and families alike and strives to provide something fun for everyone.

You can spend a jam-packed day learning about how sustainable craft beer is made at their two scheduled seminars - "Cultivating sustainability & terroir in local beer with GoodLot Farmstead Brewing." and "From grain to glass: New technologies in brewing with Longslice."

The seminars are led by breweries involved in the festival, allowing a first-hand look at how the craft beers we consume are made diversely, deliciously, and sustainably.

After all this learning, festivalgoers are bound to get hungry (I know I would be), but no need to fret! Vendors such as Alijandro's Kitchen, WuBa Eats Baos, Bashy Patties, and Born2Eat will be in attendance serving up eats to visitors.

Along your journey through education, beer, and food, you can also hear busker-style music, talk with brewers, and sample a wide variety of artisanal, eco-friendly beers.

With tokens provided, you can walk up to any vendor, present your token, and receive a 4-ounce sample of your choice. Options for non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Brewers in attendence include local favourites such as Blood Brothers Brewery and Henderson Brewing Co., and many more.

On July 14th, head on down to Evergreen Brick Works from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy a summery Sunday with an array of craft beers and family fun.

Tickets cost $43.63, but if you've been chosen as the designated driver, do not worry; you only have to pay $15 at the door.