Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
annapurna toronto

Toronto restaurant is closing after 50 years

Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
A Toronto restaurant that's been around for 50 years will be closing for good this summer.

Having made its debut near Avenue Road and Davenport in 1974 before settling in its current Bathurst location, Annex gem Annapurna is the longest-running vegetarian restaurant in Toronto.

Despite its history and many devoted regulars, though, the end is near for Annapurna, with its owner recently sharing a message to patrons that the restaurant will be closing down for good later this summer.

"Now in its 50th year and personally in my 90th [...] we are facing the inevitable — to have to wind up Annapurna with heavy hearts," the note reads.

The restaurant, founded by followers of Hindu meditation guru Sri Chinmoy, was created to "serve humanity with food cooked with love," the note explains, and goes on to say that very goal was met thanks to the support of its patrons.

"We believe we have modestly succeeded to reach the ideals set by our teacher only because of you all, our loyal customers who gave us the opportunity to serve you and overlook our shortfalls," the note reads.

annapurna toronto

The closure notice sent to patrons. Photo by Sondra Vandervaart.

While no closing date for Annapurna has been officially announced, it should be coming around mid-August, giving you the chance to tuck into a few more steaming plates of curry before it's too late.

Annapurna is located at 1085 Bathurst.

Lead photo by

Annapurna via Doordash
