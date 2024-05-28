Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Filipino Night Market Toronto

There's a Filipino night market in Toronto this week

Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Toronto's much-loved Filipino night markets are returning this week.

Hosted by Pinay Tayo, an organization created by and for female Filipino entrepreneurs in Toronto, Filipino Night Markets are returning to Scarborough Town Centre to highlight the sights, sounds and flavours of Filipino culture.

Curated around the themes of Kultura (Culture), Kulinarya (Culinary), and Kulintang (Music), you can expect to sample dishes from a number of droolworthy food vendors while jamming out to live music performances and entertainment.

While the markets are full of fun and surprises on any average day, there will also be a handful of specially-themed days during the markets' run throughout June, such as an Asian heritage kickoff celebration on Friday, May 31.

On the weekend of June 21 to 23, the market will be celebrating the 75-year anniversary of the Philippines' friendship with Canada, and the following weekend (June 28 to 30) will be focused on honouring Philippine heritage.

Filipino Night Markets run between 2 and 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday at STC (500 Progress Ave), and are totally free to attend.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
