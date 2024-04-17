Eat & Drink
A new Hong Kong style breakfast spot is about to open in Toronto

A new Hong Kong-style breakfast spot is about to open in Toronto, and people are already getting excited.

Danforth residents are already gearing up for the latest new tenant in the neighbourhood — a Hong Kong breakfast spot called Sammi.

While the restaurant's social media presence has been somewhat illusive so far, they will be serving breakfast classics — think bacon, eggs and pancakes, but all crafted with a "Hong Kong twist," according to the restaurant.

Whether you, like me, are curious to taste what, exactly, that "Hong Kong twist," is, or you're already a fan of Hong Kong cuisine, you won't have to wait much longer to check out Sammi for yourself. 

The restaurant is set to host a soft-launch on Saturday, April 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and judging by the slew of comments from excited community members on the restaurant's Instagram, you'll want to get in early.

Sammi is located at 862 Danforth, in the space that was most recently home to Riverside Kitchen and iconic greasy spoon Motorama prior to that.

Lead photo by

Wenson Foo via Shutterstock
