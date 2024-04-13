Popular food pop-up Gateau Ghost opening its first permanent Toronto location

A Toronto baked goods pop-up that's been steadily gaining popularity both on social media and in the real world is going to be opening their first permanent location this spring.

When you think of madeleines, you might think of those cookie-cake hybrids they used to sell by the cash register at Starbucks — at least, I do, — but those on offer from Toronto's Gateau Ghost are so much more.

Founded in 2022, Gateau Ghost founder, Jayden Park, is on a mission to "bring madeleines back from the dead," and he's doing it by serving up an ever-evolving menu of dressed-up gateaus, in flavours ranging from Matcha Pistachio to Frosted Flakes.

The project has hosted a number of successful pop-ups since its inception, vending their goodies at Tiny's General Store, Milky's, the Sonndr and more, but the time has finally come for the Ghost to settle down with a regular haunt.

Gateau Ghost will be taking up permanent residence in Little Italy, at 947 College — where the recently shuttered Barocco X Nino coffee shop and bakery used to be.

The new Gateau Ghost won't only be serving madeleines, says Jayden in a recent Instagram post, but will also be offering different baked goods, coffee (from Barocco), brunch and a selection of natural wines.

While the exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, it's coming sometime this May, and if Gateau Ghost's past pop-ups are any indication of its future popularity, you're going to want to get in early.