Toronto cafe that was a beautiful space to get work done has permanently closed

An extremely beautiful Toronto cafe that was known for its location as much as its coffee drinks has officially closed.

The Sonndr Cafe, which opened in July 2021 at the Dovercourt House, was one of the most charming spots in the city to grab a drink, read a book, work remotely or just relax.

It was a gigantic spot that boasted of hardwood floors, ample seating space and stained glass arched windows that let in hours of sunshine.

"It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer be serving coffee out of 805 Dovercourt. We apologize to the incredible community we have served, but we are so excited about what's next for us," read the cafe's Instagram post.

But it's not done for good.



You can still catch Sonndr at Tiny's General Store, a newly opened spot that sells eggs, ice cream, candles, candies and basically anything else you might need - including Sonndr's menu and branded mugs - to that list.



"It's the same thing, the same vibe," said Ashton, one of the Sonndr's owners, laughing that it's "obviously smaller," but that everyone is excited to work with the Tiny team.

Located at 80 Barton Avenue, Tiny's General Store is located between Euclid and Manning.