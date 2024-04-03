Ontario restaurant wins award for the best cheese pizza slice in the world

An Ontario pizzeria is on fire after earning the distinction of best cheese slice in the world after nearly crashing and burning along the road to victory.

Hamilton's Cowabunga Pizzeria didn't come to play at this year's Pizza Expo in Las Vegas — they came to win, and win they did, earning the spot of number one cheese slice in the world up against major players from the worldwide pizza scene.

"So many buzzer beater moments on our road to winning this competition," reads an Instagram caption by Cowabunga Pizzeria announcing the win.

"We almost missed our flight, our luggage with our ingredients got stuck in Toronto and we had to improvise last minute in Vegas with the backup dough we flew with us on our carry-on and favours from our suppliers and friends who were on-site at the expo."

The obstacles didn't stop there, though. They found themselves nearly disqualified for showing up to the competition late, and, when they learned they'd be advancing to the next round, had to fly a friend in from Hamilton with more ingredients.

But, in the end, the pizza spoke for itself, securing the win which, according to the post, has been a moment that co-owners Andy and Justin have dreamt of since opening Cowabunga's doors in 2020.

If you find yourself taking a trip to Hamilton (for the upcoming solar eclipse, perhaps,) you can try a Cowabunga slice for yourself at 536 Upper Wellington Street.