Bubble tea shop that almost always has a crowd opening second Toronto location

Taiwanese tea shop CHICA San Chen, which has been dubbed "Michelin-star-quality" bubble tea, is opening up their second Toronto location any day now.

Origination from Vancouver, CHICHA San Chen opened their first Toronto location this past summer just south of Chinatown at 60 Huron Street — and it was quickly met with long line ups and viral videos blowing up on social media.

Thanks to their incredibly high quality ingredients, CHICHA has been previously recognized and awarded by the Michelin International Taste Institution (iTi), a worldwide certification evaluated by experts verified by Michelin Guide.

If you've caught yourself stuck in line ups at their Huron Street location, you're now in luck.

Strollers of the popular Ossington Avenue strip noticed signs go up in what was previously a small real estate brand's storefront for CHICHA San Chan.

Though they haven't announced an opening date yet, a representative from the brand shared this statement with blogTO:

"We are thrilled to announce that CHICHA San Chen is expanding to better serve our valued customers! In response to popular demand, we are delighted to open five new locations in Toronto, [the] GTA, Metro Vancouver, and soon in Montreal."

The artisanal tea shop should find a comfortable home on the popular strip, seeing as how most establishments along Ossington tend to garner a massive line up.

However, it was only recently that the street's sole bubble tea shop, Gong Cha, closed down after less than a year in its location.

It begs to ask the question if the trendy, hipster-filled strip is the right location for a cheerful bubble tea purveyor? Only time will answer that for CHICHA.

CHICHA San Chen will be opening at 112 Ossington Ave.