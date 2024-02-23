Bubble tea shop shuts down and will be replaced by banh mi restaurant

A bubble tea shop is about to be replaced by a brand new banh mi restaurant on one of Toronto's trendiest streets.

Gone is Gong Cha, a Taiwanese bubble tea chain that currently operates an army of franchises (1650, to be exact) all over the world, with a number residing right here in Toronto.

Unfortunately for bubble tea lovers in the city, their numbers have fallen by one as the Gong Cha location on Ossington has permanently closed.

A new business has already pounced on the shuttered cafe's prime location on Ossington just north of Argyle, and it appears to be a Vietnamese restaurant.

While the new business, Sai Gon Snacks, hasn't given excited locals much to go on yet, the signage posted in the window suggests that it will be a 'banh mi your way' restaurant and should be opening this spring.

So basically, what I'm hearing is Subway but for banh mis, and I am absolutely here for it.

blogTO reached out to Sai Gon Snacks for more information on the menu and when the restaurant will be opening, but did not receive a response, so for now all we can do is salivate over dreams of one-day savouring a perfectly customized banh mi.

In the meantime, you can try out one of Toronto's many sublime banh mi restaurants, and, if still missing Gong Cha, try out one of the city's quintessential bubble tea spots.

Sai Gon Snacks will be located at 139 Ossington Ave.