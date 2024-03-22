Eat & Drink
Ty Jadah, Daily Hive
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shrinkflation canada

Canadian calls out annoying 'shrinkflation' weight discrepancy on TikTok

It's frustrating to be a consumer in Canada these days.

The retail price of everyday food items is historically outrageous and shrinkflation, the practice of reducing the size of a product while keeping the same sticker price, is a real thing.

A new TikTok video has gained traction, calling out "shrinkflation at its finest," showcasing a package of bacon — labelled at 325 grams — weighing in at only 275 grams (packaging included).

The TikToker, @wiccked.witch, underscores the discrepancy between the advertised weight and the actual content.

@wiccked.witch We are getting screwed. #sheinkflation #fyp #canada ♬ original sound - WicckedWitch

The shrinkflation phenomenon has become increasingly common across various consumer goods, from food items to household products.

Manufacturers often resort to reducing product sizes subtly, hoping that consumers won't notice the difference. However, vigilant shoppers like the one featured in this TikTok video are shedding light on these practices and demanding transparency from companies.

This call-out on TikTok serves as a reminder for consumers to remain vigilant and scrutinize product packaging. While shrinkflation may seem insignificant on its own, its cumulative effect can lead to higher overall expenses for consumers.

TikTok users are claiming that the same Selection brand bacon used to be sold in 454-gram packages. Others are saying they will start bringing scales to grocery stores to ensure they’re not being scammed.

"That's not inflation," commented another user. "That's fraud."

Lead photo by

@wiccked.witch/TikTok
