Toronto cafe known for its sandwiches and sweet treats opening second location

Health nuts of Toronto, rejoyce! One of the city's prime spots for quick, healthy lunches and French pastries just announced that they're opening their second location in the city.

XO Bisous has been serving breakfast, lunch and non-stop pastries from their 60 Adelaide East location since 2016, and they're finally expanding with their second location in the city.

After powering the Financial District for eight years with healthy meals like Chia Seed Pudding, salads and sandwiches on bread from Black Bird Baking, alongside founder Genna Steckel's authentic French patisserie, the business is finally expanding to a new neighbourhood in the city.

The latest location, set to open in in spring or summer of this year, will be located in St. Clair West, bringing their selection of European-inspired dishes to the west side of the city.

The new location will feature the same menu of French breakfast and lunch items, fresh baked goods and prepared grab-and-go items, but will occupy a much larger space than the original location, hopefully making for more in-house seating.

The newest location of XO Bisous will be located at 572 St Clair West, and while the opening date hasn't been solidified yet, according to restaurant founder Gemma Steckel, it will be "asap!"