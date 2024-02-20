You can now get a massive cup of coffee in Toronto that's bigger than your head

One restaurant in Toronto is serving an absolutely monstrous cup of coffee — and it contains enough caffeine to cause some serious damage.

Armenian and Eastern European fusion restautant Chandelier Dine and Bar wants to make sure you get your caffeine fix in a big way — with their XXL coffee.

While many of us often joke that we could chug a litre of coffee, the XXL coffee from Chandelier actually contains five litres of coffee which, if you're doing the math with me, contains roughly just under 2000 mg of caffeine.

For the record — 400 mg per day is the generally accepted cap for caffeine consumption.

So, while I most certainly do not recommend ordering an XXL coffee to sip on yourself, I do recommend gathering your besties for a brunch you won't soon forget.

The massive cup of coffee costs $25, and must be pre-ordered at least a day in advance.

If you're looking to go big while staying caffeine free, Chandelier Dine and Bar also offers an XXL glass of wine (containing up to 3.5 litres) or an XXL wrap that can serve up to seven people.