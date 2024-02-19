Shawarma joint founded in university town is taking over Toronto and the world

A homegrown shawarma restaurant that started in an Ontario university town has been been making waves as they open locations all over Toronto.

Shelby's Shawarma is a name you'll likely recognize if you live in Toronto — they now operate five locations in the GTA including three in the city itself, and are planning on opening even more.

Or, perhaps, you know them from their zany TikToks account, on which they've amassed a whopping 2.1 million followers and 66.5 million likes, or from their hilarious viral response when a customer asked for ketchup on their shawarma.

What you may not know, though, is that Shelby's was built from the ground up by two college friends, Yazan and Yasser, selling "mom’s recipe of traditional chicken shawarma from a dingy little food trailer in Lambeth, Ontario," according to their website.

From there, the men opened their first restaurant in 2015 in London, Ontario, and it was an instant hit among the throngs of drunk and hungry students in town.

Nowadays, Shelby's has set its sights on something much bigger than London — they want to take over the world! Or, maybe just Ontario.

The restaurant is now serving their unique Halal dishes at 17 independently owned and operated franchises in Ontario, and Co-Founder and CMO Yasser Ali tells blogTO that the business is on track to open 40 locations in Ontario.

Not only that, but they will also be opening their first Quebec location this year, setting their sights on Canada-wide and, later, international expansion by 2025.

"Our goal is global domination, and we firmly believe that every community deserves to experience our legendary Shawarma," Ali tells blogTO.

The key to their success? Ali thinks that a number of factors work in harmony to make Shelby's what it is.

"Alongside our significant presence on TikTok, boasting millions of followers and views, our YouTube channel has garnered over 2 million subscribers and nearly 2 billion views," he tells blogTO.

"This digital outreach has not only brought attention to our brand but has also sparked a wave of interest in franchising opportunities."

But it's not all about the social media clout, says Ali. "At the core of everything we do is a dedication to delivering exceptional shawarma made with quality ingredients. It's this commitment to excellence that forms the bedrock of our widespread appeal."

At the heart of the aforementioned exceptional shawarma, says Ali, is the people across the province who make it.

"Their dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in driving our expansion and ensuring the consistent quality and service that Shelby's is known for," Ali tells blogTO.

The first Toronto location of Shelby's opened in 2022, and has since been followed by two more. "

The response from the Toronto community has exceeded our wildest dreams and has truly been humbling," says Ali.

Only time will tell if Shelby's is able to succeed on their mission of global domination, but as far as shawarma in Ontario goes, there's nothing quite like it. Just don't put ketchup on it.