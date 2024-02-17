Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
17 steakhouse

Steakhouse that's been in business for almost 10 years announces abrupt closure

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A high-end steakhouse and bar in Mississauga has abruptly closed for good after offering no notice that the closure was coming.

For nine years, 17 Steakhouse and Bar in Mississauga was a go-to for a luxury steakhouse experience, making it popular among locals for special occasions, celebrations, or those days when you simply need to treat yourself.

Shockingly, for the restaurant's many regulars, the restaurant took to its Instagram account last week to announce that the spot had permanently closed.

"[I]t is with mixed emotions that we announce the permanent closure of 17 Steakhouse and Bar after an incredible 9 year journey," the post reads.

While no reason for the closure was given in the post, the restaurant adds that the decision to shutter the business "wasn't easy," but they express their immense gratitude for all of the patrons that supported them throughout the journey.

"While the doors may be closed, the memories and appreciation linger," the post reads, thanking the community for being a "vital part of [their] story."

The last day of service for 17 Steakhouse and Bar, which was located at 5165 Dixie Road, was Feb. 18.

Lead photo by

17 Steakhouse and Bar
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of the world's best bars and speakeasies is coming to Toronto

Steakhouse that's been in business for almost 10 years announces abrupt closure

Toronto's newest donut shop keeps selling out hours before closing time

Restaurant known for theatrical sushi experience opening first Toronto location

5 new Vietnamese restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

Why people can't stop drinking espresso martinis in Toronto

Toronto bakery known for empanadas is now a secret spot for pizza

Bubble tea shop shuts down and will be replaced by banh mi restaurant