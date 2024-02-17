Steakhouse that's been in business for almost 10 years announces abrupt closure

A high-end steakhouse and bar in Mississauga has abruptly closed for good after offering no notice that the closure was coming.

For nine years, 17 Steakhouse and Bar in Mississauga was a go-to for a luxury steakhouse experience, making it popular among locals for special occasions, celebrations, or those days when you simply need to treat yourself.

Shockingly, for the restaurant's many regulars, the restaurant took to its Instagram account last week to announce that the spot had permanently closed.

"[I]t is with mixed emotions that we announce the permanent closure of 17 Steakhouse and Bar after an incredible 9 year journey," the post reads.

While no reason for the closure was given in the post, the restaurant adds that the decision to shutter the business "wasn't easy," but they express their immense gratitude for all of the patrons that supported them throughout the journey.

"While the doors may be closed, the memories and appreciation linger," the post reads, thanking the community for being a "vital part of [their] story."

The last day of service for 17 Steakhouse and Bar, which was located at 5165 Dixie Road, was Feb. 18.