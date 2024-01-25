Bulk store permanently closing after 10 years and locals are devastated

A sustainable shop where you could buy bulk goods and house essentials will be closing after a decade in the neighbourhood.

Urban Bulk & Refill in Leslieville — a leader for sustainable living in the neighbourhood, offering bulk necessities and bring-your-own-container refills — just announced that they'll be closing this spring, and customers are heartbroken.

"With my growing family and a tough economy, our lease ending this spring is the right time to move on to the next chapter," writes Karen Stanley, the founder and owner of Urban Bulk, in an Instagram caption announcing the closure.

"It's been an amazing experience getting to know our customers, working with some amazing local brands, and helping expand Bring-Your-Own-Container shopping in the east end."

A cornerstone in the community, fellow businesses and customers of the shop were quick to flood the comments of the post with messages of support (tinged with a healthy dose of disappointment).

"Thank you for being on the front lines of a new ethical culture of zero waste," one Instagram user comments. "You've changed the world in your corner!"

"You will be missed immeasurably," another writes.

It's not too late for any fans of the shop or bulk fanatics to get their fill (or refill) at Urban Bulk before they officially close in mid-March.

It'll be business as usual with shelves fully stocked for the next few weeks before the shop begins to sell fixtures and discounted items around late February.