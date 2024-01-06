Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
french restaurants toronto

Two iconic Toronto restaurants just shut down for months

Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you want to dine at two of Toronto's most popular French restaurants, you'll have to wait a while.

Auberge du Pommier and Biff's Bistro recently announced that they will be temporarily shutting down until February 1 and late spring, respectively. But fear not: the reason is actually quite mundane.

Both restaurants are undergoing renovations and will reopen once the revamps are done. According to the staff at Oliver & Bonacini (O&B), the hospitality company that owns the restaurants, this was the best time for them to close.

"January is historically the slowest time for the restaurant industry in Toronto, so it makes the most sense to concentrate our temporary closures during this period," they tell blogTO in an email.

The renovations at North York's Auberge du Pommier, which has been in service since 1987, will be "very minor" and they are "100 per cent committed to reopening on February 1," O&B writes. The kitchen will be the main priority, with new chairs, lighting, new paint, and decor to boot in the dining area.

Biff's Bistro's renovations will take some more time in comparison, as they will be relocating to 33 Yonge Street, where the former O&B Cafe Grill used to be. Staff say they plan on preserving as much of the vibe and decor as possible from the original location, including the bartops, artwork, furniture, and signage.

Both restaurants have closed for extended renovations in the past, and Biff's also shut down in spring 2015 due to a flood. And, of course, both restaurants closed their doors to customers during COVID-19 lockdowns.

In the meantime, O&B recommends that those who are craving Biff's check out The Joneses, one of the company's latest restaurants that opened last year in the same area.

"We plan to reopen in late spring 2024 and look forward to welcoming old and new guests to experience our new dining room, bar, and patio," they write.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Two iconic Toronto restaurants just shut down for months

Toronto restaurant known for its snacks and cocktails has permanently closed

A brewery in Toronto is launching the city's first sober speakeasy

Toronto diner brings back original menu and 24-hour schedule after backlash

A beer festival with live DJs and tobogganing is coming to Toronto

This designer has created the look for some of Toronto's favourite local restaurants

45 essential places for fried chicken in Toronto you need to try at least once

A Mexican restaurant in a prominent Toronto location is closing