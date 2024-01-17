Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto is changing rules to make nightlife less boring in the city

Toronto is gearing up to host its first annual town hall meeting on the city's night economy in an effort to boost the business of restaurants, nightclubs, music venues, bars, and other establishments operating between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. 

Wednesday's meeting invites business owners, cultural producers, artists, event organizers, community associations, and residents to connect with fellow night economy enthusiasts and discuss strategies on how to better enhance nightlife in Toronto. 

City staff are set to cover various topics, including updates on the nightlife action plan, safety measures, and the results from ongoing discussions about potential regulatory changes to licensing and zoning for food and entertainment businesses. 

Since 2019, the City has been working to strengthen the city's nightlife by coordinating a strategic approach with municipal services to enhance 24-hour activity, promoting a safe and inclusive environment for residents, workers, and visitors, as well as supporting artists and entrepreneurs. 

In response, the City formed the Night Economy Internal Working Group, which consisted of senior representatives across divisions who worked collaboratively with night industry stakeholders. 

According to a 2019 report, opening nightclubs in areas outside of downtown Toronto's congested streets could potentially offer more affordable real estate to nightlife establishment owners, some of whom are currently struggling with sky-high rent. 

Other discussions set to take place at the first annual town hall meeting include the city's 2 a.m. last call — a regulation that many club and bar owners have argued hinders Toronto's night economy. 

Stakeholders and city staff will also discuss how to amplify the city's nightlife while also being mindful of noise and safety for local residents, and how to improve transit reliability from dusk to dawn.

In December, City Council approved three staff reports that provided an approach to reclassify bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, which, in turn, fostered new business opportunities outside of the downtown core. 

Highlights included modernizing licensing and zoning rules for bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues through the adoption of bylaw amendments, as well as expanding permitted nightclub areas to commercial zones city-wide, subject to conditions. 

The reports also increased the permitted maximum area bars and restaurants can use for entertainment from six to 25 per cent of the interior floor area, allowing more space for live music, areas for dancing, and games. 

Bylaw amendments are set to come into effect on January 1, 2025.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at 44 Toronto
