Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
tagpuan toronto

Toronto restaurant known for its Filipino food opening first downtown location

A Toronto restaurant known for its Filipino food is opening their fifth location, and it'll be the first one downtown.

Tagpuan Filipino Restaurant has gained a reputation across the city for its fresh and delicious Filipino dishes like tapsilog and pancit palabok, as well as their North American-style eats like chicken nuggets and poutine.

Currently operating four locations in Scarborough, fans of the restaurant will be thrilled to learn that they'll be expanding southwest, with a new location set to open soon on College.

The restaurant is family owned and operated, and opened their first location in the city in 2011, offering all-day breakfast, noodle and soup dishes and traditional Filipino options.

No opening date for the new College Street location has been announced, but Tagpuan promises a soft opening coming soon.

The newest location of Tagpuan Filipino Restaurant will be located at 376 College Street between Borden and Brunswick.

Tagpuan Toronto/ @tagpuan.toronto
