Eat & Drink
Thalia Gonzalez Kane
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raise the root

Local grocery store in Toronto is posting prices showing its cheaper than Loblaws

Eat & Drink
Thalia Gonzalez Kane
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Loblaws has some competition - and it’s not coming from where you might think.  

Local independent grocery store, Raise the Root in Leslieville, recently drew community attention for their unique way of listing prices. 

They shared a post on the Instagram page of their produce section. It's there where a list of their prices for produce is shared alongside the prices for the same products at Loblaws. 

All of their produce they claim is either the same amount that Loblaws charges or lower. Some items, like organic leeks, organic onions, and organic romaine lettuce, are even a significant 50 per cent cheaper in cost. 

The post was met with much support from the community. One commenter drew attention to the significance of a small, independent grocer having the ability to charge significantly less than a major corporation:

“Crazy how a locally owens grocer can blow away Loblaws pricing. You'd think with Loblaws buying power and volumes they would be able to offer cheaper prices, but I guess it's all going into their pockets!” 

Another commenter expressed their support for the value that the market brings, 

"And better quality, service and supporting local business etc at the ROOT!! Priceless."

Loblaws has been repeatedly criticized by the public for its soaring grocery prices while they continue to record record profits.

Raise the Root's explicit price comparison offers a great reminder to Torontonians to support local - your dollar is both well spent, and can even go further.

Lead photo by

Raise The Root 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Someone in Toronto posted a video trashing Osmow's and people piled on the complaints

High profile Starbucks location shutting down and will be replaced by Japanese cafe

Toronto bar is rolling back its prices to $5 for any drink

Local grocery store in Toronto is posting prices showing its cheaper than Loblaws

Ontario bakery that people are obsessing over is coming to Toronto

Toronto store that's a source for local goods is permanently closing

Cookie shop closes high-profile Toronto location

1980s dinner party staple making a comeback on restaurant menus in Toronto