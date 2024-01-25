Is the new Pret a Manger in Toronto worth the hype?

U.K.-based grab-and-go restaurant Pret a Manger has opened their first standalone restaurant in Toronto to much fanfare — but is it really worth the hype?

blogTO's intrepid investigator Anton Wong took to the streets to find out.

The chain had previously opened pop-ups inside of A&W locations back in 2022 — but the brand-new Adelaide location, right in the heart of the Financial District, is the first restaurant devoted exclusively to the chain.

Upon entering the restaurant, Anton quickly noted how barren the selection of grab-and-go sandwiches and other food items looked.

"It kinda looks like someone cleared out the shelves," he says, opting for a Caprese Pesto baguette and a premade Mac and Cheese, both of which drew lukewarm reviews in Anton's book.

"Price is kind of the biggest thing here," he says, referring to his $9.99 Mac and Cheese and his almost-$6 coffee and $7 sandwich.

So how did the experience score on the whole?

Ultimately, Anton gives it an 8.5/10 for taste, 7/10 for wait time, 6/10 for creativity, and 4.5/10 for price. That all adds up to a 6.5/10 "hype score."

"If you're someone who's worried about grocery bills, I wouldn't come here," says Anton. "But, it is the Financial District, so if you work in the area and have three co-workers named Mark who talk about being from an Ivy League college, you can probably afford this place."