People are already spotting Easter candy in Toronto stores months before holiday

From Cadbury Mini Eggs to fluffy marshmallow Peeps, it's difficult not to fantasize about all the delicious candy that might end up in your Easter basket this year.

Despite the holiday still being 11 weeks away, it seems as though the anticipation this year is at an all-time peak, as lots of Easter-themed candies, chocolates, and treats have already been popping on Toronto shelves less than halfway through January.

After making a trip down to a No Frills location near Islington Avenue and Dixon Road, Toronto resident Silvina Patricia Lewin spotted multiple shelves fully stocked with Hershey's Eggies, Peeps, and chocolate bunnies.

"A little bit too early for this?" Lewin asked, sharing the photo on a Toronto-wide Facebook page.

While some were delighted to see their favourite treats back in stock, others were confused as to why the grocery store was selling Easter-themed candy already, especially when there's another holiday synonymous with eating chocolate between now and March 31.

"Wtf...even Valentine's Day is sooner than Easter. Like calm down," one person wrote under the photo.

"I guess we're skipping Valentine's Day this year?" another comment reads.

"I mean, Easter is in March this year so it's not that early. Besides, who complains about more chocolate?" one person pointed out.

Over the past few years, more and more grocery stores in Toronto seem to have been launching holiday-themed goods weeks — and in some cases, months — before their arrival in an effort to maximize revenue.

In several cases, Toronto residents have stumbled across Christmas decorations well before the arrival of Halloween, and have even spotted trick-or-treat value packs and spooky decor in the middle of August.

We're curious to know...do you think January is too early to start stocking up on Easter candy?