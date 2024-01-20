Toronto restaurant manager goes viral after heartwarming moment

TikTok users Anisa Ahmed and Waqas Butt (@zisparents) have gone viral with a video showing a heartwarming moment between their son and a Toronto restaurant manager.

The video, filmed at the Kennedy Commons Nando's location, shows assistant manager Ishfaque Rahman literally getting on his hands and knees to chat and play with a young child who insisted on lying on the floor.

With the help of Crayons, colouring sheets, and a positive attitude, Rahman was eventually able to get the kid back to the dining table — letting the family enjoy a rare meal out without disruption.

"Our eldest son, who is on the autism spectrum, was having a hard time adjusting to where we were," Anisa, the family's mom, tells blogTO. "He just wanted to lie down on the floor, right by the entrance."

The family's plan was to go pick up their son Zayyan's favourite food from a different restaurant before going to dinner together at Nando's. But due to issues with the other restaurant's debit card machines, the family had to travel to three separate locations before getting their son what he needed.

By the time the family made it to Nando's, Zayyan was overwhelmed and having a meltdown every time his parents tried to move him.

The parents decided that they would most likely have to cut dinner short and leave, so Waqas, the family's father, went over to the assistant manager to apologize for the disruption.

"[Ishfaque] came right out and said, 'No, no, don't leave. I got this, we'll figure it out.' He decided to get right down on his hands and knees, to Zayyan's level, and started playing with him."

Ishfaque brought out Crayons and colouring sheets and got on the floor right next to the young boy. Tapping into Zayyan's love of all things educational, Ishfaque talked about colours and got the boy to open up and feel comfortable.

Eventually, Ishfaque was able to get him to move to a table. And not stopping there, he also brought over complimentary French fries and dessert to the table to help the kids settle in.

Anisa says she's never had an experience like this in a restaurant before. When similar situations come up, she says, her family usually has to leave before they've even ordered or mid-meal.

"The fact that we were able to be there, and know our son is taken care of, we were able to enjoy our meal. It was just such a nice thing to see in a world where people can be so unkind, where it's so easy to pass judgment."

Ishfaque said he just did what felt natural.

"I've got two kids at home, a five-year-old and a five-month-old," he says. "I was trying to [do] the same I would do with my kids."

"For me, it was just doing my usual day-to-day job. Who knew it would make such a difference in somebody's life?"

People on TikTok were quick to share their appreciation. One mother wrote, "I don't know where Nando's is but as an autism momma you bet I'm about to go out of my way." Another said, "That manager made a meal an experience."

Ishfaque was blown away by the response. "It's overwhelming. A regular customer even came in and said I had gone viral. I don't even have a TikTok. It was such a surprise!"

The video even made its way up to Nando's head office: they sent Ishfaque a personal letter and gift box in appreciation. And the experience was extra special to Anisa and Waqas, who actually had their first date at Nando's more than a decade ago.

For Anisa, the community response is why she posts moments like this on social media. She's even learned a thing or two from people's responses.

"I said in the video he [Zayyan] was giving us a hard time. Someone said, 'He's not giving you a hard time — he's having a hard time.' So I've changed my language about it."

When asked what he would say to people who might encounter a similar situation, Ishfaque's answer was simple.

"Many people go through it; most of us don't understand. But supporting someone in need is the right thing to do. It was just me being there. I'm sure anyone else would've done the same."