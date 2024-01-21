Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Toronto's X-rated waffle spot has permanently closed

A restaurant known for waffles that would make your mother faint has closed permanently.

Members Only, a Queen West waffle house known for their *ahem* X-rated treats, has closed their doors for good after just under two years in business.

The spot quickly gained notoriety, or perhaps infamy, across the city by serving waffles shaped like... let's say hot dogs and tacos, in an upbeat, colourful space at Queen and John before announcing their imminent closure at the end of December 2023.

Gone are the days of having to do a double take when you see someone walking on the street with one of these wild waffles. In a post on Instagram, Members Only announced that they would be closing just before Christmas, with no explanation offered beyond that.

But, the owners says, while they are closing their location, they're "looking at different opportunities for what the future of Members Only will be," so it might not be goodbye forever.

For anyone looking to invest in these sensual treats, Members Only is open to franchise opportunities to keep Toronto supplied with the ultimate bachelorette party dessert.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
